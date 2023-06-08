Thursday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (45-19) and the Minnesota Twins (31-31) squaring off at Tropicana Field (on June 8) at 1:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rays.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow and the Twins will turn to Bailey Ober (3-2, 2.33 ERA).

Twins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Twins are 2-5-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (seven of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.

Minnesota has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (268 total), Minnesota is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.46 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule