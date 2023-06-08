On Thursday, Trevor Larnach (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach is batting .206 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Larnach has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.2% of them.

He has homered in 12.2% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this season (36.6%), Larnach has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 34.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .212 AVG .231 .349 OBP .311 .308 SLG .404 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 20/11 K/BB 23/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 24 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (41.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings