Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Alex Kirilloff (.379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has four doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .298.
- Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 28 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.
- He has homered in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (25.0%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 28 games (32.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.56 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (0-0) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
