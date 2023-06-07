The Minnesota Twins (31-30) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Tampa Bay Rays (44-19) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Shawn Armstrong for the Rays and Pablo Lopez (3-3) for the Twins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Armstrong - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.54 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 4.54 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.

Lopez has six quality starts this season.

Lopez will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shawn Armstrong

Armstrong has been named the starter for the Rays and will make his first start this season.

The 32-year-old righty has pitched in relief once already this year, but will make his first start.

He has an ERA of .00, a batting average against of .000 and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.