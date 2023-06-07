Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (44-19) will host Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (31-30) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, June 7, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Twins (+110). An 8-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Twins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shawn Armstrong - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Pablo Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.54 ERA)

Twins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 40 (74.1%) of those contests.

The Rays have a record of 37-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (84.1% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been victorious in seven, or 31.8%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+180) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+280) Trevor Larnach 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

