Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .577 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shawn Armstrong on the mound, on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong

TV Channel: BSSUN

Shawn Armstrong TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .256 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks.

Jeffers has gotten a hit in 14 of 31 games this season (45.2%), with at least two hits on six occasions (19.4%).

Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (9.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has driven home a run in six games this season (19.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games.

In 10 games this year (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .250 AVG .273 .357 OBP .385 .375 SLG .500 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 14 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings