After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shawn Armstrong) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

  • Lewis is hitting .200 with a double and two home runs.
  • In four of six games this year, Lewis has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In two games this season, Lewis has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three of six games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
  • Armstrong will start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old righty has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.