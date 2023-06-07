One game after scoring 24 points in an 80-78 victory over the Mystics, Kayla McBride leads the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) on the road versus the New York Liberty (4-2) on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. It will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on YES App.

There is no line set for the game.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: YES App

Lynx vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 84 Lynx 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-4.1)

New York (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 164.3

Lynx vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two Minnesota games (out of ) have gone over the point total this season.

Lynx Performance Insights

Offensively the Lynx are the ninth-ranked squad in the WNBA (78.6 points per game). Defensively they are ninth (86.4 points conceded per game).

Minnesota is eighth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.7) and second-best in rebounds conceded (33.3).

In terms of turnovers, the Lynx are third-worst in the WNBA in committing them (14.7 per game). And they are ranked ninth in forcing them (12 per game).

The Lynx are the third-worst team in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.9 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

Defensively, the Lynx are worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 9.6. They are eighth in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.3%.

In 2023, Minnesota has taken 31.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 68.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.9% of Minnesota's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 75.1% have been 2-pointers.

