The Minnesota Lynx (1-6), on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Barclays Center, face the New York Liberty (4-2). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on YES App.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES App
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-14.5) 161.5 -1450 +800
BetMGM Liberty (-14.5) 161.5 -1400 +800
PointsBet Liberty (-14.5) 161.5 -2000 +650
Tipico Liberty (-14.5) 161.5 -1400 +700

Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).
  • The Lynx have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • New York has not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Minnesota has been an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • So far this season, two of Liberty games have hit the over.
  • This year, games featuring the Lynx have gone over the point total twice.

