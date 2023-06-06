The AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins (31-29) visit the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays (43-19) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (7-1) against the Twins and Louie Varland (3-1).

Twins vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (7-1, 3.30 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (3-1, 3.51 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

Varland gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.

Varland is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Varland is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays' Eflin (7-1) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.2 walks per nine across 10 games.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Eflin has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

