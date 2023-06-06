Wander Franco will lead the way for the Tampa Bay Rays (43-19) on Tuesday, June 6, when they clash with Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (31-29) at Tropicana Field at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +145 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (7-1, 3.30 ERA) vs Louie Varland - MIN (3-1, 3.51 ERA)

Twins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 39 out of the 53 games, or 73.6%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 23-4 (85.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 6-3 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Twins have been victorious in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Twins had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) Max Kepler 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

