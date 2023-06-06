Tuesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (43-19) going head-to-head against the Minnesota Twins (31-29) at 6:40 PM (on June 6). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (7-1, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Louie Varland (3-1, 3.51 ERA).

Twins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Twins' ATS record is 3-6-0 over their previous 10 games (nine of those matchups had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Twins have won in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (267 total), Minnesota is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.41 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule