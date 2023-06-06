Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Max Kepler (.139 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .192.
- In 17 of 34 games this season (50.0%) Kepler has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (17.6%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.
- In 38.2% of his games this season (13 of 34), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.262
|AVG
|.179
|.327
|OBP
|.281
|.476
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (22.2%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.30 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.