Tuesday, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins square off against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 1, when he went 0-for-1 against the Guardians.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 40 hits and an OBP of .325, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .445.

Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this season (29 of 50), with multiple hits 11 times (22.0%).

In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Buxton has driven home a run in 14 games this year (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (50.0%), including six games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .186 .311 OBP .347 .618 SLG .322 11 XBH 5 7 HR 1 16 RBI 3 19/6 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 23 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (56.5%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings