On Sunday, Willi Castro (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .263 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.

In 21 of 37 games this season (56.8%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (21.6%).

In three games this season, he has homered (8.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

In eight games this season (21.6%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .200 .348 OBP .259 .222 SLG .360 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 6/4 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 17 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

