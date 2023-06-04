Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .577 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .266.
- In 46.7% of his 30 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in six games this season (20.0%), with two or more RBI in three of them (10.0%).
- In 10 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.357
|OBP
|.385
|.375
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 58 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- McKenzie will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the New York Yankees.
- He ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.