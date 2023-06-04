Jorge Polanco -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is hitting .278 with nine doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • Polanco will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last games.
  • Polanco has recorded a hit in 22 of 26 games this season (84.6%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this season (19.2%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Polanco has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (34.6%), with two or more RBI in five of them (19.2%).
  • In nine of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
.314 AVG .200
.314 OBP .259
.529 SLG .200
7 XBH 0
2 HR 0
9 RBI 2
14/0 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 8
16 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
  • McKenzie makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
  • He ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.