Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 104-93 loss to the Nuggets, Adebayo totaled 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Adebayo, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.4 17.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.4 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.9 PRA 31.5 32.8 30.4 PR 27.5 29.6 26.5



This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.7% of his team's total makes.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets are the best team in the league, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 40 26 13 5 0 0 0 2/13/2023 34 19 2 2 0 1 2 12/30/2022 30 22 7 2 0 2 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.