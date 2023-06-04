Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .304 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 16 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 26 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (26.9%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 58 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- McKenzie starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 25-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
