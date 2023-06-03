On Saturday, June 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Minnesota Lynx (0-6) will aim to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Washington Mystics (3-2), airing at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN

NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Lynx vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Lynx have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Mystics games have not hit the over yet this season.

Lynx games have gone over the point total twice this season.

