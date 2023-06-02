The Minnesota Twins (30-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (25-31) will go head to head on Friday, June 2 at Target Field, with Bailey Ober starting for the Twins and Aaron Civale taking the mound for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +110 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total is set in the contest.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (3-2, 2.68 ERA) vs Civale - CLE (1-1, 2.84 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 23, or 67.6%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 16-9 (winning 64% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with 10 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Guardians have won seven of 14 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+175) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Max Kepler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.