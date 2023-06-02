How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Target Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank sixth in baseball with 76 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota's .405 slugging percentage is 16th in MLB.
- The Twins' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Minnesota ranks 12th in runs scored with 263 (4.6 per game).
- The Twins rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Twins batters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.48 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.175).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober (3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Ober is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season.
- Ober will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Shane McClanahan
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zach Eflin
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.