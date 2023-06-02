Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in baseball with 76 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota's .405 slugging percentage is 16th in MLB.

The Twins' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

Minnesota ranks 12th in runs scored with 263 (4.6 per game).

The Twins rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

Twins batters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.48 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.175).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Ober is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season.

Ober will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros L 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians - Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Shane McClanahan 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow

