The Minnesota Twins and Donovan Solano will hit the field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Friday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+110). The game's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Twins have four wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have gone 23-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 67.6% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Minnesota has a 16-9 record (winning 64% of its games).

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by bookmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-28-4).

The Twins have gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-12 13-15 16-12 14-14 25-21 5-5

