Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (30-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (25-31) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on June 2.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (3-2) against the Guardians and Aaron Civale (1-1).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 4, Guardians 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have won four of their last eight games against the spread.

The Twins have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 23 (67.6%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 16-9, a 64% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 57.4% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 263 (4.6 per game).

The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule