On Friday, Ryan Jeffers (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Astros.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 46.4% of his 28 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 10.7% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (six of 28), with two or more RBI three times (10.7%).
  • In 10 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.250 AVG .273
.357 OBP .385
.375 SLG .500
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
11/3 K/BB 7/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
  • The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
  • Civale (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, April 7, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
