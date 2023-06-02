Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .280 with eight doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Polanco is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 20 of 24 games this season (83.3%) Polanco has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this season (29.2%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (20.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In eight of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|.314
|AVG
|.200
|.314
|OBP
|.259
|.529
|SLG
|.200
|7
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|2
|14/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|14 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Civale (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
