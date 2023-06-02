The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.325), slugging percentage (.445) and total hits (40) this season.

Buxton has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (22.0%).

He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Buxton has an RBI in 14 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (25 of 50), with two or more runs six times (12.0%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .186 .311 OBP .347 .618 SLG .322 11 XBH 5 7 HR 1 16 RBI 3 19/6 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 23 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (56.5%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

