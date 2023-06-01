You can find player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Jose Ramirez and other players on the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians before their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (3-3) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 44th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks seventh.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 27 5.2 5 4 4 6 3 at Angels May. 21 6.0 5 2 2 9 3 at Dodgers May. 15 4.2 5 5 5 4 0 vs. Padres May. 10 6.1 2 1 1 8 4 at White Sox May. 4 7.0 6 2 2 8 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a .221/.324/.448 slash line on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (39 total hits).

He's slashing .211/.303/.378 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 29 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .277/.348/.465 on the year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .267 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 at Orioles May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has recorded 57 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 29 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .263/.345/.346 slash line on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 3 0 0 3 1 at Orioles May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 29 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 28 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

