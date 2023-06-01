In the series opener on Thursday, June 1, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (29-27) match up with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (25-30). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Guardians have +110 odds to upset. Minnesota (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.11 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (1-1, 2.88 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 22, or 66.7%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a record of 15-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Guardians have won in 10, or 45.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Byron Buxton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+145) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

