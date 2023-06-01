Twins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 1
Thursday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (29-27) and Cleveland Guardians (25-30) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on June 1.
The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (3-3) for the Twins and Tanner Bibee (1-1) for the Guardians.
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Twins have won four of their last seven games against the spread.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 22, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Minnesota is 15-9 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 256 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|Blue Jays
|W 9-7
|Pablo Lopez vs Chris Bassitt
|May 28
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Bailey Ober vs José Berríos
|May 29
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Sonny Gray vs J.P. France
|May 30
|@ Astros
|L 5-1
|Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak
|May 31
|@ Astros
|W 8-2
|Louie Varland vs Hunter Brown
|June 1
|Guardians
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Tanner Bibee
|June 2
|Guardians
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Aaron Civale
|June 3
|Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|June 4
|Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|June 6
|@ Rays
|-
|Louie Varland vs Shane McClanahan
|June 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Zach Eflin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.