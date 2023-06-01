Thursday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (29-27) and Cleveland Guardians (25-30) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on June 1.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (3-3) for the Twins and Tanner Bibee (1-1) for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have won four of their last seven games against the spread.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 22, or 66.7%, of those games.

Minnesota is 15-9 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 256 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

