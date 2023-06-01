The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)

  • Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • In nine of 12 games last season (75.0%) Lewis got at least one hit, and in three of those contests (25.0%) he picked up two or more.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
  • Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.
  • In three of 12 games last season (25.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 2
.273 AVG .429
.273 OBP .500
.424 SLG 1.143
3 XBH 3
1 HR 1
4 RBI 1
4/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 2
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • The Guardians are sending Bibee (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
