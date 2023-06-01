Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 1
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will play at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's break down Jokic's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|24.5
|31.8
|Rebounds
|13.5
|11.8
|13.7
|Assists
|9.5
|9.8
|10.9
|PRA
|50.5
|46.1
|56.4
|PR
|40.5
|36.3
|45.5
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.6
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat
- Jokic is responsible for attempting 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.
- Jokic is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.
- On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/13/2023
|34
|27
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|36
|19
|12
|12
|2
|1
|1
