Jorge Polanco returns to action for the Minnesota Twins against Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland GuardiansJune 1 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Dodgers) he went 1-for-3.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .284 with seven doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Polanco is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Polanco has picked up a hit in 82.6% of his 23 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.1% of those games.

In 17.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has driven home a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 .314 AVG .200 .314 OBP .259 .529 SLG .200 7 XBH 0 2 HR 0 9 RBI 2 14/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 8 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

