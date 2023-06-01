Byron Buxton -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 1 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .448. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

In 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%) Buxton has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

In 20.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (28.6%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 51.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .186 .311 OBP .347 .618 SLG .322 11 XBH 5 7 HR 1 16 RBI 3 19/6 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 23 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (56.5%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings