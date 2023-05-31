Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (32-22) will clash with Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (28-27) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, May 31. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +150. Houston (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (5-1, 3.28 ERA) vs Louie Varland - MIN (2-1, 4.24 ERA)

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 22, or 57.9%, of those games.

The Astros have a 12-4 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Astros have a 6-2 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win six times (30%) in those contests.

The Twins have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+310)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

