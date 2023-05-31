How to Watch the Twins vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Louie Varland will start for the Minnesota Twins in the final of a three-game series against the Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 74 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Minnesota is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
- Minnesota has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 248 (4.5 per game).
- The Twins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota strikes out 9.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.46) in the majors this season.
- No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Twins, who lead MLB with a 1.181 WHIP.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins' Varland (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Varland will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Shane McClanahan
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.