Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (32-22) and Minnesota Twins (28-27) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (5-1) to the mound, while Louie Varland (2-1) will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Twins' ATS record is 3-3-0 over their previous 10 contests (six of those contests had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Twins have been victorious in six, or 30%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (248 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule