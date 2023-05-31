After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)

  • Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • Lewis got a hit in 75.0% of his 12 games last year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
  • Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.
  • He scored in three of 12 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 2
.273 AVG .429
.273 OBP .500
.424 SLG 1.143
3 XBH 3
1 HR 1
4 RBI 1
4/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 2
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.28), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 15th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
