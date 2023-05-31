Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .211.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%), including eight multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (12.5%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven home a run in 15 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 13 games this season (27.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.19).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Brown (5-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.28), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 15th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
