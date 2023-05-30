The Minnesota Twins (28-26) and the Houston Astros (31-22) will square off on Tuesday, May 30 at Minute Maid Park, with Joe Ryan getting the ball for the Twins and Brandon Bielak taking the mound for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Twins (-115). Minnesota (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-1, 2.21 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (1-2, 3.55 ERA)

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 33 times and won 22, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 22-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Astros have been victorious six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have not installed the Astros as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Gallo 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+140) Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

