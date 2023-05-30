Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros are ready for a matchup with Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 74 total home runs.

Minnesota is 16th in MLB, slugging .406.

The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Minnesota ranks 14th in runs scored with 247 (4.6 per game).

The Twins are 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

Twins batters strike out 10.1 times per game, the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9 to pace the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.43 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.180).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.21 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Ryan is looking to record his ninth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Ryan will try to last five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays W 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros - Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros - Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians - Home Bailey Ober Hunter Gaddis 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill

