How to Watch the Twins vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros are ready for a matchup with Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Discover More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 74 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 16th in MLB, slugging .406.
- The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- Minnesota ranks 14th in runs scored with 247 (4.6 per game).
- The Twins are 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.
- Twins batters strike out 10.1 times per game, the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9 to pace the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.43 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.180).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.21 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Ryan is looking to record his ninth quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Ryan will try to last five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Gaddis
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
