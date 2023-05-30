Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is batting .210 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 29 of 47 games this season (61.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.0%).
- In 12.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has had an RBI in 15 games this season (31.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 47 games (27.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.5%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff leads the league.
- The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 56 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Bielak (1-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.55 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.55 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.