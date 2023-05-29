Monday's game features the Chicago White Sox (22-33) and the Los Angeles Angels (28-26) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-4) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (3-2) will take the ball for the Angels.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The White Sox have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the White Sox have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

This season Chicago has won nine of its 13 games, or 69.2%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 57.4% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 235 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Angels Performance Insights

The Angels have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the total, Los Angeles and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Angels have fallen short of covering the runline in the two of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

The Angels have won in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Los Angeles has a mark of 7-7 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Angels have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (259 total runs).

The Angels have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 24 @ Guardians W 6-0 Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill May 25 @ Tigers L 7-2 Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo May 26 @ Tigers W 12-3 Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz May 27 @ Tigers L 7-3 Jesse Scholtens vs Michael Lorenzen May 28 @ Tigers L 6-5 Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez May 29 Angels - Michael Kopech vs Griffin Canning May 30 Angels - Lucas Giolito vs Tyler Anderson May 31 Angels - Lance Lynn vs Jaime Barria June 2 Tigers - TBA vs Michael Lorenzen June 3 Tigers - Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez June 4 Tigers - Michael Kopech vs Matthew Boyd

Angels Schedule