Twins vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Astros will send a hot-hitting Yordan Alvarez to the plate against the Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs meet on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
The Astros are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Twins (+105). Houston is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +155 odds). An 8-run total has been set for the game.
Twins vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-125
|+105
|8
|-110
|-110
|-1.5
|+155
|-190
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Twins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.
- The Twins are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).
Discover More About This Game
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have been victorious in five, or 26.3%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Minnesota is 4-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Games involving Minnesota have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 22 of 53 chances this season.
- The Twins are 2-3-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-12
|11-14
|15-12
|12-13
|22-20
|5-5
