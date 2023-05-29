Monday's game between the Houston Astros (31-21) and the Minnesota Twins (27-26) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 29.

The Astros will look to J.P. France (1-1) versus the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-0).

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Twins are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Twins have been victorious in five, or 26.3%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Minnesota has won five of 13 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (240 total, 4.5 per game).

The Twins have the second-best ERA (3.43) in the majors this season.

Twins Schedule