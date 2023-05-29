Twins vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Monday's game between the Houston Astros (31-21) and the Minnesota Twins (27-26) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 29.
The Astros will look to J.P. France (1-1) versus the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-0).
Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Twins are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Twins have been victorious in five, or 26.3%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Minnesota has won five of 13 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Minnesota scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (240 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Twins have the second-best ERA (3.43) in the majors this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Alex Cobb
|May 24
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Joe Ryan vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 26
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
|May 27
|Blue Jays
|W 9-7
|Pablo Lopez vs Chris Bassitt
|May 28
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Bailey Ober vs José Berríos
|May 29
|@ Astros
|-
|Sonny Gray vs J.P. France
|May 30
|@ Astros
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak
|May 31
|@ Astros
|-
|Louie Varland vs Hunter Brown
|June 1
|Guardians
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Tanner Bibee
|June 2
|Guardians
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Gaddis
|June 3
|Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
