Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Monday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 40 hits and an OBP of .325, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.
- Buxton has gotten a hit in 29 of 48 games this season (60.4%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (22.9%).
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has driven in a run in 14 games this season (29.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 52.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.186
|.311
|OBP
|.347
|.618
|SLG
|.322
|11
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|3
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (59.1%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.18 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 54 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- France (1-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.43 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.