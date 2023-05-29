On Monday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota with 40 hits and an OBP of .325, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.
  • Buxton has gotten a hit in 29 of 48 games this season (60.4%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (22.9%).
  • He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Buxton has driven in a run in 14 games this season (29.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 52.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .186
.311 OBP .347
.618 SLG .322
11 XBH 5
7 HR 1
16 RBI 3
19/6 K/BB 25/14
0 SB 2
26 GP 22
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.18 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 54 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • France (1-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.43 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
