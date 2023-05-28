Sunday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (27-25) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (27-26) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Jose Berrios (4-4) for the Blue Jays and Bailey Ober (3-1) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Twins have a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Twins have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win five times (27.8%) in those contests.

This year, Minnesota has won five of 15 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (240 total runs).

The Twins have the second-best ERA (3.45) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule