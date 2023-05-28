Twins vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (27-25) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (27-26) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Jose Berrios (4-4) for the Blue Jays and Bailey Ober (3-1) for the Twins.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Twins Player Props
|How to Watch Blue Jays vs Twins
|Blue Jays vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Blue Jays vs Twins Odds
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Twins have a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).
- The Twins have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win five times (27.8%) in those contests.
- This year, Minnesota has won five of 15 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Minnesota is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (240 total runs).
- The Twins have the second-best ERA (3.45) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Bailey Ober vs John Brebbia
|May 23
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Alex Cobb
|May 24
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Joe Ryan vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 26
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
|May 27
|Blue Jays
|W 9-7
|Pablo Lopez vs Chris Bassitt
|May 28
|Blue Jays
|-
|Bailey Ober vs José Berríos
|May 29
|@ Astros
|-
|Sonny Gray vs J.P. France
|May 30
|@ Astros
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak
|May 31
|@ Astros
|-
|Louie Varland vs Hunter Brown
|June 1
|Guardians
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Tanner Bibee
|June 2
|Guardians
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Gaddis
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.