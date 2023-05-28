Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner, who went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) in his previous appearance against the Blue Jays.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .294.
- Wallner has gotten at least one hit twice this year in eight games, including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|0
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios (4-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.22 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.22), 41st in WHIP (1.223), and 36th in K/9 (8.6).
