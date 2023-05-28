Kyle Farmer -- batting .270 with a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .275 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Farmer has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (15 of 27), with multiple hits seven times (25.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has an RBI in nine of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 27 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .269 AVG .182 .345 OBP .231 .538 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 11 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings