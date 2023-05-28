After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.466) and total hits (40) this season.
  • In 61.7% of his 47 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (21.3%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Buxton has driven in a run in 14 games this year (29.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 25 times this season (53.2%), including six games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .186
.311 OBP .347
.618 SLG .322
11 XBH 5
7 HR 1
16 RBI 3
19/6 K/BB 25/14
0 SB 2
Home Away
25 GP 22
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Berrios (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.22), 41st in WHIP (1.223), and 36th in K/9 (8.6).
